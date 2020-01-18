USDQ 24-Hour Volume Hits $9,759.00 (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded flat against the dollar. USDQ has a total market capitalization of $5.51 million and approximately $9,759.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00011202 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005574 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00039786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.65 or 0.00320913 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002345 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 30.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00011935 BTC.

Traceability Chain (TAC) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00008434 BTC.

CyberMusic (CYMT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,274 tokens. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund . USDQ’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . USDQ’s official message board is blog.platinum.fund

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

