USDK 24 Hour Volume Hits $78.81 Million (USDK)

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 18th. USDK has a market cap of $28.59 million and $78.81 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One USDK token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00011232 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, OKCoin and Coinall. During the last seven days, USDK has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $248.41 or 0.02791203 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.87 or 0.00200769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00030529 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.01 or 0.00134914 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK launched on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

Buying and Selling USDK

USDK can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKCoin, OKEx and Coinall. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

