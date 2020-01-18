US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

USX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of US Xpress Enterprises from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Get US Xpress Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $6.18 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.75. US Xpress Enterprises has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $9.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $302.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.89.

US Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). US Xpress Enterprises had a net margin of 0.75% and a return on equity of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. US Xpress Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that US Xpress Enterprises will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Edward Hall Braman bought 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.89 per share, for a total transaction of $36,675.00. Also, insider Robert D. Pischke bought 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.61 per share, for a total transaction of $69,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,250. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 34,494 shares of company stock worth $158,823. Company insiders own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $296,000. State Street Corp grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 16.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 48,677 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in US Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 56.1% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 115,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 41,460 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in US Xpress Enterprises by 8.9% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

About US Xpress Enterprises

U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc operates as an asset-based truckload carrier providing services primarily in the United States. It operates through two segments, Truckload and Brokerage. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and contract services. The Brokerage segment provides non-asset-based freight brokerage services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for US Xpress Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Xpress Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.