Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) Receives “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on URGN. Stifel Nicolaus set a $41.00 target price on Urogen Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, October 20th. National Securities initiated coverage on Urogen Pharma in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $40.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Urogen Pharma from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Urogen Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.75.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:URGN traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.85. 244,943 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,945. The stock has a market cap of $707.36 million, a P/E ratio of -7.05 and a beta of 1.33. Urogen Pharma has a 12-month low of $20.72 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.27.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.26) by $0.20. As a group, research analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma will post -4.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Urogen Pharma news, insider Mark Schoenberg purchased 1,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.17 per share, for a total transaction of $55,213.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elizabeth A. Barrett purchased 1,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $40,248.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,248. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 10,978 shares of company stock worth $304,621 over the last quarter. 10.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in Urogen Pharma by 53.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 9,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 3,220 shares during the period. Wildcat Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 25.2% in the third quarter. Wildcat Capital Management LLC now owns 1,056,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,166,000 after buying an additional 212,697 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 46,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Urogen Pharma in the third quarter valued at $15,475,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 6.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 387,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,242,000 after buying an additional 22,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.64% of the company’s stock.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Further Reading: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.