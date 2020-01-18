Uptrennd Price Hits $0.0031 (1UP)

Uptrennd (CURRENCY:1UP) traded 29.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. Uptrennd has a total market cap of $105,692.00 and approximately $41,332.00 worth of Uptrennd was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Uptrennd has traded up 28% against the US dollar. One Uptrennd token can now be bought for approximately $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Altilly.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00022968 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0454 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000616 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded 24.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C2C System (C2C) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Almeela (KZE) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00001065 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002907 BTC.

Wavesbet (WBET) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uptrennd Profile

1UP is a token. Uptrennd's total supply is 998,687,526 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,106,381 tokens.

The official website for Uptrennd is www.uptrennd.com

Buying and Selling Uptrennd

Uptrennd can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Altilly and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uptrennd directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uptrennd should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Uptrennd using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

