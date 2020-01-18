Unobtanium Tops 1-Day Volume of $388.00 (UNO)

Unobtanium (CURRENCY:UNO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 17th. One Unobtanium coin can currently be bought for about $55.41 or 0.00620327 BTC on exchanges including CoinExchange, Bleutrade, Cryptopia and C-CEX. In the last week, Unobtanium has traded 5.5% higher against the dollar. Unobtanium has a total market cap of $11.17 million and approximately $388.00 worth of Unobtanium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,909.07 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $378.02 or 0.04242463 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005975 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00015248 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000541 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000367 BTC.

CHIPS (CHIPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000392 BTC.

About Unobtanium

Unobtanium is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 18th, 2013. Unobtanium’s total supply is 201,569 coins. Unobtanium’s official Twitter account is @bryceweiner . The official website for Unobtanium is unobtanium.uno . The Reddit community for Unobtanium is /r/unobtanium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Unobtanium Coin Trading

Unobtanium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, C-CEX, Cryptopia and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unobtanium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unobtanium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unobtanium using one of the exchanges listed above.

