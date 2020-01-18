UnlimitedIP Price Hits $0.0066 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 18th. One UnlimitedIP token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000073 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including OTCBTC, HADAX, BigONE and LBank. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $8.11 million and $255,069.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Terra (KRT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002674 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $261.20 or 0.02918501 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011162 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.18 or 0.00203183 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000700 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00030533 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00136110 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

UnlimitedIP Profile

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips . UnlimitedIP’s official website is www.unlimitedip.io

UnlimitedIP Token Trading

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, BigONE, LBank, Allcoin and HADAX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the exchanges listed above.

