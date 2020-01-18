Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (USAP) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.80 million. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Universal Stainless & Alloy Products to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of USAP opened at $14.00 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.96. The stock has a market cap of $123.03 million, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.48. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $19.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on USAP. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

