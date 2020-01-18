Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Downgraded to “Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ULH has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Universal Logistics from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. ValuEngine raised Universal Logistics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Shares of ULH stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $19.27. The company had a trading volume of 59,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 65,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $523.54 million, a PE ratio of 9.26 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Universal Logistics has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $27.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.98.

Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.15). Universal Logistics had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The firm had revenue of $375.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Logistics will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 29th. Universal Logistics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.19%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zebra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Universal Logistics by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 147,821 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Universal Logistics by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 57,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 10,195 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Universal Logistics by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 19,009 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Universal Logistics by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,201,456 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,997,000 after purchasing an additional 143,315 shares during the period. 27.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Universal Logistics

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers transportation services including dry van, flatbed, heavy haul, and refrigerated services; domestic and international freight forwarding and customs brokerage services; and final mile and ground expedite services.

