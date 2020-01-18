UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) Price Target Increased to $346.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) had its price target boosted by Citigroup from $286.00 to $346.00 in a report published on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the healthcare conglomerate’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley restated a buy rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $312.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $313.50.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $298.47. 4,335,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $208.07 and a 52 week high of $300.99. The company has a market cap of $273.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.17, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $255.59.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The company had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,901,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 25,596 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 2,247 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

