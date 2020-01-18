UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,473 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.5% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $6,901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNH. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,354.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,540,562 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,083,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953,416 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after purchasing an additional 3,372,763 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 160.8% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,550,998 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $622,942,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,711 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 63.3% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,705,888 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $416,254,000 after purchasing an additional 661,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 474.5% during the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 561,936 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $122,846,000 after purchasing an additional 464,121 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.44% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $260.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. ValuEngine upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $335.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

NYSE:UNH traded down $2.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $298.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,363,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,893,404. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $289.21 and a 200-day moving average of $255.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 52-week low of $208.07 and a 52-week high of $300.99.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.17 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, CAO Thomas E. Roos sold 1,177 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.04, for a total value of $300,182.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,531,052.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

