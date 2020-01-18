United Utilities Group (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $25.68

Shares of United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.68 and last traded at $25.68, with a volume of 2241 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.47.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Barclays raised United Utilities Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. United Utilities Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

The company has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38.

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of consulting and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 77,000 km of wastewater pipes; 568 wastewater treatment works; and 88 water treatment works.

