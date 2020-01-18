United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on UNFI. BidaskClub raised shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $6.00 to $3.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded shares of United Natural Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Buckingham Research cut their target price on shares of United Natural Foods from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.00.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

UNFI traded down $0.98 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.36. 2,417,744 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,475. United Natural Foods has a 12-month low of $6.56 and a 12-month high of $15.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average of $8.79. The firm has a market cap of $467.13 million, a P/E ratio of 4.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.11). United Natural Foods had a positive return on equity of 5.89% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. The business had revenue of $6.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. United Natural Foods’s quarterly revenue was up 109.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 214,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 3,544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Natural Foods Company Profile

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three divisions: Wholesale, Retail, and Manufacturing and Branded Products. The Wholesale division offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care products.

Featured Article: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.