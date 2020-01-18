United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($41.86) price target on United Internet (ETR:UTDI) in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a €33.00 ($38.37) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Warburg Research set a €52.80 ($61.40) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €48.00 ($55.81) price objective on shares of United Internet and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €38.56 ($44.83).

United Internet stock traded down €0.08 ($0.09) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching €30.40 ($35.35). The stock had a trading volume of 320,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,722. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.47. United Internet has a 52-week low of €24.21 ($28.15) and a 52-week high of €36.73 ($42.71). The firm has a market cap of $6.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of €29.96 and a 200 day moving average of €29.99.

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider. It operates through four segment: Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications. The company offers broadband and mobile access products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, video-on-demand, or IPTV; and data and network solutions for small and medium-sized enterprises, as well as infrastructure services for large corporations.

