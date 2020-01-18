UNI COIN (UNI) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1,063.00

UNI COIN (CURRENCY:UNI) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 17th. One UNI COIN token can currently be bought for about $0.77 or 0.00008635 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including OEX and BCEX. UNI COIN has a market cap of $45.91 million and approximately $1,063.00 worth of UNI COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, UNI COIN has traded 27.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get UNI COIN alerts:

Linda (LINDA) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MintCoin (MINT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

AsiaCoin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Interstellar Holdings (HOLD) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

GPU Coin (GPU) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000364 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000074 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 21.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000345 BTC.

UNI COIN Token Profile

UNI COIN (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 7th, 2017. UNI COIN’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,009,414 tokens. UNI COIN’s official website is www.uni-c.io . UNI COIN’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling UNI COIN

UNI COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX and OEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UNI COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade UNI COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UNI COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for UNI COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for UNI COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.