Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) PT Raised to GBX 1,687

Ultra Electronics (LON:ULE) had its target price lifted by Goldman Sachs Group from GBX 1,639 ($21.56) to GBX 1,687 ($22.19) in a research note published on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 1,775 ($23.35) to GBX 2,000 ($26.31) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Peel Hunt reissued an add rating on shares of Ultra Electronics in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Ultra Electronics from GBX 2,200 ($28.94) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ultra Electronics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 2,054.63 ($27.03).

Get Ultra Electronics alerts:

Shares of LON:ULE traded down GBX 16 ($0.21) during midday trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2,264 ($29.78). 122,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 529,114. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,133.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,021.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.99, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. Ultra Electronics has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,346 ($30.86).

In other news, insider Daniel Shook bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,009 ($26.43) per share, for a total transaction of £50,225 ($66,068.14).

About Ultra Electronics

Ultra Electronics Holdings plc, an electrical and electronics engineering company, provides various solutions and products in the defense and aerospace, security, transport, and energy markets. The company operates in three segments: Aerospace & Infrastructure, Communications & Security, and Maritime & Land.

See Also: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultra Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultra Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.