UGAS 24 Hour Volume Reaches $592,454.00 (UGAS)

UGAS (CURRENCY:UGAS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One UGAS token can now be bought for about $0.0182 or 0.00000204 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bgogo, Huobi Global and Huobi Korea. UGAS has a total market cap of $3.13 million and $592,454.00 worth of UGAS was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, UGAS has traded down 1.3% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00036812 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0470 or 0.00000528 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $514.25 or 0.05772430 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00026601 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.13 or 0.00035145 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002654 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00127866 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001216 BTC.

UGAS Profile

UGAS (CRYPTO:UGAS) is a token. It launched on March 21st, 2019. UGAS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 171,719,420 tokens. UGAS’s official website is ultrain.io . The Reddit community for UGAS is /r/UltrainChain . UGAS’s official Twitter account is @UltrainB

UGAS Token Trading

UGAS can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Bgogo. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UGAS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire UGAS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy UGAS using one of the exchanges listed above.

