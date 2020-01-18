UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Persimmon (LON:PSN)

Persimmon (LON:PSN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,420 ($31.83) to GBX 2,750 ($36.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Liberum Capital boosted their price target on shares of Persimmon from GBX 2,950 ($38.81) to GBX 3,050 ($40.12) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,000 ($39.46) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,830 ($37.23) price target on shares of Persimmon in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,818.31 ($37.07).

PSN stock opened at GBX 2,891 ($38.03) on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,657.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 2,250.64. Persimmon has a 12-month low of GBX 1,444.50 ($19.00) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,950 ($38.81). The stock has a market capitalization of $9.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers apartments and family homes under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

