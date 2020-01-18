UBS Group Boosts L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) Price Target to $235.00

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) had its price target raised by UBS Group from $225.00 to $235.00 in a report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on LHX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded L3Harris from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $219.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Barclays restated a buy rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of L3Harris in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Alembic Global Advisors started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $235.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price objective on L3Harris to $245.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.34.

NYSE LHX traded up $5.03 on Wednesday, reaching $219.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,934,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,411,672. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $219.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $202.65.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. L3Harris had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 16.42%. L3Harris’s revenue was up 187.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 9.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Scott T. Mikuen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.51, for a total value of $3,157,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sonora Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L3Harris in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.58% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

