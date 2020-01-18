UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR (OTCMKTS:UBSFY) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Barclays lowered shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Friday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR in a report on Saturday, January 11th.

Shares of UBSFY traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.83. 72,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 86,852. UBISOFT ENTMT S/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $10.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.42 and a 200-day moving average of $14.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 1.24.

Ubisoft Entertainment SA engages in the production, publishing, and distribution of video games for consoles, PC, smartphones, and tablets in physical and digital formats worldwide. The company designs and develops software, including scenarios, layouts, and game rules, as well as develops design tools and game engines.

