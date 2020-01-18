Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) Downgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $134.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BWS Financial reissued a buy rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Ubiquiti from $100.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Ubiquiti from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $134.83.

Shares of UI opened at $170.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.64. The company has a market capitalization of $11.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.99, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.05. Ubiquiti has a 1 year low of $103.25 and a 1 year high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $323.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.95 million. Ubiquiti had a net margin of 27.88% and a return on equity of 841.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Ubiquiti will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 6,342 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.24, for a total transaction of $1,181,134.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,181,134.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at $159,238,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 897,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,037,000 after acquiring an additional 3,854 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 309,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,709,000 after acquiring an additional 5,758 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,862,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 172,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,527,000 after acquiring an additional 42,823 shares during the period. 12.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

