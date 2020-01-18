Ubiq Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.32 Million (UBQ)

Ubiq (CURRENCY:UBQ) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. One Ubiq coin can now be purchased for about $0.0780 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, LiteBit.eu, Upbit and Cryptopia. Ubiq has a market cap of $3.32 million and approximately $1,338.00 worth of Ubiq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Ubiq has traded 10.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Expanse (EXP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Travelflex (TRF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Atheios (ATH) traded 32.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

UR (UR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Ubiq

Ubiq (CRYPTO:UBQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. It launched on September 29th, 2016. Ubiq’s total supply is 42,609,099 coins. The official website for Ubiq is ubiqsmart.com . The Reddit community for Ubiq is /r/Ubiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ubiq’s official Twitter account is @ubiqsmart

Ubiq Coin Trading

Ubiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ubiq should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ubiq using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

