U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Sold by Tributary Capital Management LLC

Tributary Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 17,492.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,734,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $667,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,662,079 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 82.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,575,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,260 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.8% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,563,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $252,519,000 after acquiring an additional 588,238 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,416,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $244,388,000 after acquiring an additional 549,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at about $23,435,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock opened at $55.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.08. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 26.54% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total transaction of $303,581.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,060,687.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 17,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $1,007,748.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 111,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,527,160.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,161 shares of company stock worth $13,483,396 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

USB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.66.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

