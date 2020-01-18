U Network (UUU) Trading 13.3% Higher Over Last Week

U Network (CURRENCY:UUU) traded up 2.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 18th. During the last seven days, U Network has traded 13.3% higher against the US dollar. U Network has a total market capitalization of $3.08 million and $63,068.00 worth of U Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One U Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bibox, DDEX, DEx.top and IDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CyberVein (CVT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Sentinel (SENT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

eosDAC (EOSDAC) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Linker Coin (LNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000190 BTC.

AdHive (ADH) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Daneel (DAN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SnipCoin (SNIP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About U Network

UUU is a token. It launched on February 9th, 2018. U Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,994,600,000 tokens. The official message board for U Network is medium.com/unetwork . U Network’s official Twitter account is @UNetworkHQ . The Reddit community for U Network is /r/UNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for U Network is u.network

U Network Token Trading

U Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, IDEX, DEx.top, HitBTC, HADAX and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as U Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade U Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase U Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

