Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.01 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Twilio Inc (NYSE:TWLO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.01 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Twilio’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.02. Twilio posted earnings per share of $0.04 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Twilio will report full-year earnings of $0.13 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.32. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Twilio.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 26.20%. The firm had revenue of $295.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $287.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 74.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Northland Securities cut their target price on Twilio from $151.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Twilio from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $127.00 target price on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.17.

In related news, Director Bessemer Venture Partners Vii sold 7,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $763,220.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.67, for a total value of $3,523,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 165,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,912,643 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Twilio by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,068,328 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,372,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,675,494 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Twilio by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,268,134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,127,360,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,102 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 123.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,191,487 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $707,859,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869,996 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Twilio in the 3rd quarter valued at $102,522,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Twilio by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 908,385 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,858,000 after acquiring an additional 324,245 shares during the period. 80.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:TWLO opened at $119.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Twilio has a 12-month low of $89.81 and a 12-month high of $151.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $103.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.20 and a beta of 1.10.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. The company's programmable communications cloud provides a set of application programming interfaces that enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

