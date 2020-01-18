TUI (LON:TUI) Rating Reiterated by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their hold rating on shares of TUI (LON:TUI) in a research report report published on Friday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets downgraded shares of TUI to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of TUI to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the company from GBX 1,150 ($15.13) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Shore Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of TUI in a research note on Monday, December 16th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TUI to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of TUI from GBX 1,020 ($13.42) to GBX 970 ($12.76) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,012.14 ($13.31).

Shares of TUI traded up GBX 0.60 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 891.60 ($11.73). The stock had a trading volume of 1,851,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,400,000. TUI has a 1 year low of GBX 686.60 ($9.03) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,230 ($16.18). The firm has a market cap of $5.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 964.83 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 915.85.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th will be paid a €0.54 ($0.63) dividend. This represents a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TUI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.32%.

TUI Company Profile

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, and TUI Magic Life brands, as well as involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. The company also operates cruise liners; and provides incoming agency services.

