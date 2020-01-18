TSP Capital Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

TSP Capital Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,100 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. TSP Capital Management Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. United Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 14,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,080,000. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 30,197 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,723 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 36,744,726 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,553,567,000 after purchasing an additional 294,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,450,044 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $399,548,000 after purchasing an additional 94,393 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

CMCSA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Comcast from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Comcast from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Comcast in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

In other Comcast news, EVP David N. Watson sold 78,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.67, for a total transaction of $3,410,627.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 564,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,648,396.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 591,948 shares of company stock worth $26,526,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 27,155,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,742,152. The company has a market capitalization of $216.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $34.67 and a 12 month high of $47.74.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 7th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.94%.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

Featured Story: Correction

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.