TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) Stock Price Down 6.8%

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP)’s share price fell 6.8% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.84 and last traded at $3.85, 695,855 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 527,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

Several brokerages have commented on TNP. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $350.39 million, a PE ratio of -4.99 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.45.

TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH (NYSE:TNP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $100.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH had a positive return on equity of 0.33% and a negative net margin of 10.62%. Equities analysts forecast that TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 12th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 11th. TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -12.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 53.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,432 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $364,000 after acquiring an additional 40,080 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH by 7.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,612,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,595,000 after acquiring an additional 190,200 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $142,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TSAKOS ENERGY N/SH during the second quarter worth approximately $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.23% of the company’s stock.

Tsakos Energy Navigation Limited provides seaborne crude oil and petroleum product transportation services worldwide. The company offers marine transportation services for national, major, and other independent oil companies and refiners under long, medium, and short-term charters. As of April 20, 2018, it operated a fleet of 64 double-hull vessels, including 59 conventional tankers, 2 liquefied natural gas carriers, and 3 suezmax DP2 shuttle tankers.

