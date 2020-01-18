Truehand Inc Sells 1,400 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

Truehand Inc decreased its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,724 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the quarter. Bristol-Myers Squibb makes up 1.8% of Truehand Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Truehand Inc’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $2,422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BMY. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 555.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on BMY. Gabelli began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.69.

Shares of NYSE:BMY traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.72. 14,373,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,257,604. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.72. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a 12-month low of $42.48 and a 12-month high of $67.09.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 45.49%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. This is a positive change from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.23%.

In related news, SVP John E. Elicker sold 15,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.66, for a total transaction of $849,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 74,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,219,526.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Louis S. Schmukler sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.56, for a total transaction of $1,414,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,963 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,827.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

