Trollcoin (TROLL) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Trollcoin (CURRENCY:TROLL) traded down 32% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One Trollcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. Over the last seven days, Trollcoin has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. Trollcoin has a market cap of $105,644.00 and approximately $101.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00054324 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.52 or 0.00073014 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000899 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8,986.23 or 1.00374603 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00054003 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001583 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 7th, 2014. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The official website for Trollcoin is trollcoin.com . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase

Trollcoin Coin Trading

Trollcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Bleutrade. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Trollcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

