Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) Shares Up 5.5%

Triple-S Management Corp. (NYSE:GTS)’s stock price shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.60 and last traded at $17.46, 248,309 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 6% from the average session volume of 263,291 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.55.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GTS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Triple-S Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine upgraded Triple-S Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.76 and a 200-day moving average of $19.34. The company has a market capitalization of $402.71 million, a P/E ratio of -11.97 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $836.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Triple-S Management had a return on equity of 7.35% and a net margin of 2.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Triple-S Management Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Triple-S Management news, Director Cari M. Dominguez purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.53 per share, for a total transaction of $97,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodriguez Roberto Garcia purchased 2,782 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $17.84 per share, with a total value of $49,630.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 15,783 shares of company stock valued at $294,991 over the last 90 days. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Triple-S Management by 87.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 53,496 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 75,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,761,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 575.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Triple-S Management by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 44,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Triple-S Management by 170.6% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 130,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 82,322 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About Triple-S Management (NYSE:GTS)

Triple-S Management Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a portfolio of managed care and related products in the commercial, Medicare Advantage, and Medicaid markets. It operates through three segments: Managed Care, Life Insurance, and Property and Casualty Insurance. The company offers various managed care products, including health maintenance organization plans; preferred provider organization plans; BlueCard program; Medicare Supplement products; Medicare Advantage products; Medicaid plans; and claims processing and other administrative services to employers, professional and trade associations, individuals, and government entities.

