Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $22.00 price objective on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TRN. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Trinity Industries from a positive rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Stephens set a $20.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 price target on shares of Trinity Industries and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Industries from a c rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

Get Trinity Industries alerts:

Shares of TRN stock opened at $20.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.07. Trinity Industries has a 1-year low of $16.03 and a 1-year high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.81.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $813.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Trinity Industries will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a positive change from Trinity Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.00%.

In other news, insider Brian D. Madison sold 3,425 shares of Trinity Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.57, for a total transaction of $73,877.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 54,920 shares in the company, valued at $1,184,624.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Brandon B. Boze acquired 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 1,510,646 shares of company stock worth $30,920,620 in the last quarter. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 142.3% during the second quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 25,014 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 14,691 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 14.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 630,725 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 77,373 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Trinity Industries by 7.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 212,577 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after purchasing an additional 14,731 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Industries Company Profile

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

Further Reading: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.