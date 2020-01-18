Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG)

Tributary Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $337,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EOG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 32,106.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,219,605 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $765,738,000 after acquiring an additional 8,194,083 shares during the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 100.1% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 12,253,340 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,141,521,000 after buying an additional 6,128,570 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,712,596 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,326,986,000 after buying an additional 1,201,811 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $63,240,000. Finally, Findlay Park Partners LLP grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 4,311,240 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $319,980,000 after buying an additional 815,455 shares in the last quarter. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources stock opened at $85.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $80.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.08. EOG Resources Inc has a one year low of $64.33 and a one year high of $107.89. The stock has a market cap of $49.63 billion, a PE ratio of 15.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.42.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The energy exploration company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that EOG Resources Inc will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be paid a $0.2875 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.76%.

In other EOG Resources news, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.49, for a total value of $36,325.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 50,296 shares in the company, valued at $4,350,101.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on EOG shares. Bank of America raised EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $105.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Howard Weil started coverage on EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on EOG Resources from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. EOG Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.63.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

