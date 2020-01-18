Tributary Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 848.6% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 46.4% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% during the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 3,879 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR opened at $42.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.61 and a 200 day moving average of $39.94. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.93 and a twelve month high of $43.24.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $106.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.81 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.86% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.50%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total transaction of $504,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,083,592.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on FR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.50.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

