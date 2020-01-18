Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $796,000 Stock Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,700 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Walmart by 181.7% in the 3rd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 307 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 30.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $138.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada set a $124.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $115.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.22.

In related news, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.21, for a total transaction of $989,443.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 216,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,846,039.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.91, for a total value of $9,852,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,783,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $322,629,689.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 178,300 shares of company stock worth $21,090,243 in the last ninety days. 51.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:WMT opened at $114.96 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $125.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $326.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.26.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.07. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 2.77%. The business had revenue of $126.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.08 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.