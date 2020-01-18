Tributary Capital Management LLC Has $664,000 Stock Position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,100 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Tributary Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,922 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Laffer Investments raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,487 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $716,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 55.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other news, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 73,646 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.36, for a total value of $22,341,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.56, for a total value of $6,291,200.00. Insiders sold a total of 188,646 shares of company stock worth $58,355,351 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AVGO opened at $308.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $314.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $295.26. Broadcom Inc has a 52 week low of $250.09 and a 52 week high of $331.20.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.35 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 46.16% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc will post 19.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $3.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.65. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 20th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.67%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AVGO. ValuEngine cut Broadcom from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $365.00 price target (up from $340.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Broadcom from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $370.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 price target on Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.77.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.