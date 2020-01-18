Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NASDAQ:CLDT) Critical Comparison

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) and Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

9.7% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.7% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 20.2% of Tremont Mortgage Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.6% of Chatham Lodging Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Tremont Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 14.7%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.3%. Chatham Lodging Trust pays out 67.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tremont Mortgage Trust $3.89 million 12.69 -$1.60 million N/A N/A Chatham Lodging Trust $324.23 million 2.62 $30.64 million $1.95 9.27

Chatham Lodging Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Tremont Mortgage Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tremont Mortgage Trust 0 2 1 0 2.33 Chatham Lodging Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00

Tremont Mortgage Trust currently has a consensus price target of $5.33, suggesting a potential downside of 10.96%. Chatham Lodging Trust has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential downside of 0.39%. Given Chatham Lodging Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Chatham Lodging Trust is more favorable than Tremont Mortgage Trust.

Profitability

This table compares Tremont Mortgage Trust and Chatham Lodging Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tremont Mortgage Trust 45.96% 5.08% 1.75% Chatham Lodging Trust 6.31% 2.62% 1.44%

Volatility & Risk

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chatham Lodging Trust has a beta of 1.06, meaning that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Tremont Mortgage Trust beats Chatham Lodging Trust on 10 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Tremont Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts. Tremont Mortgage Trust is a subsidiary of Tremont Realty Advisors LLC.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns interests in 137 hotels totaling 18,783 rooms/suites, comprised of 42 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,283 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in two joint ventures that own 95 hotels with an aggregate of 12,500 rooms/suites.

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.