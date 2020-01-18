TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Up 9.7%

TravelCenters of America LLC (NASDAQ:TA) shot up 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $18.74 and last traded at $18.26, 189,914 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 97% from the average session volume of 96,301 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TA. CIBC lowered their target price on TravelCenters of America from $10.00 to $9.50 in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. B. Riley began coverage on TravelCenters of America in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised TravelCenters of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.15, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.66 million, a P/E ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.78.

TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($1.06). TravelCenters of America had a negative net margin of 0.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.60%. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that TravelCenters of America LLC will post -2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew J. Rebholz sold 8,469 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total transaction of $76,644.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,248,510.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Barry A. Richards sold 4,277 shares of TravelCenters of America stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.05, for a total value of $38,706.85. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 62,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,068.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,706 shares of company stock valued at $151,189 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 120.0% in the second quarter. Wealth & Pension Services Group Inc. now owns 28,841 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 15,729 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 27.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,718 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 11,117 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of TravelCenters of America by 23.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 68,714 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TravelCenters of America in the third quarter worth $1,243,000. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TravelCenters of America LLC operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, as well as nonfuel products and services, such as parking, truck repair and maintenance services, full service restaurants, quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

