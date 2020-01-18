TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Shares Sold by Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,400 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in TransUnion were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 287.3% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the second quarter worth $30,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of TransUnion by 64.4% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,184 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TransUnion during the third quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Steven M. Chaouki sold 13,662 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total value of $1,134,219.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 54,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,035.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Cartwright sold 54,325 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total transaction of $4,649,676.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 210,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,999,833.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 243,977 shares of company stock valued at $20,554,404. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $92.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.56. TransUnion has a 1 year low of $58.25 and a 1 year high of $93.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.97.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 23.59%. The firm had revenue of $689.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRU shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TransUnion from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of TransUnion in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. TransUnion presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

