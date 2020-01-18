TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) Shares Down 8%

TransEnterix, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) was down 8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.49, approximately 1,387,884 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 3,619,457 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.62.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TransEnterix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th.
TransEnterix (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 million.
TransEnterix Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:TRXC)
TransEnterix, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, and sale of medical device robotics to enhance minimally invasive surgery. The company offers Senhance System, a multi-port robotic surgery system, which allows up to four arms to control robotic instruments and a camera in Europe.
