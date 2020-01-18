Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) Research Coverage Started at Sidoti

Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on TRNS. Dougherty & Co lifted their target price on Transcat from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transcat from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Transcat in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a $34.50 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Transcat presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $35.13.

Shares of NASDAQ TRNS traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.37. 17,104 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,383. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Transcat has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $34.18. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $238.21 million, a PE ratio of 34.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.83.

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Transcat had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 4.91%. The company had revenue of $41.76 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Transcat will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRNS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Transcat by 437.7% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 52,820 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Transcat in the 2nd quarter valued at $414,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Transcat by 121.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 27,129 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transcat by 69.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 31,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.62% of the company’s stock.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc provides calibration and laboratory instrument services in North America and internationally. It operates in two segments, Service and Distribution. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualification, preventative maintenance, consulting, and other related services.

