Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose Purchases 2,500 Shares

Tourmaline Oil Corp (TSE:TOU) Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$14.99 per share, with a total value of C$37,485.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,617,737 shares in the company, valued at C$159,202,348.58.

Mike Rose also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$15.13 per share, with a total value of C$37,820.50.

On Monday, January 13th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$15.61 per share, with a total value of C$39,018.00.

On Tuesday, December 24th, Mike Rose acquired 5,000 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$15.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$75,274.00.

On Friday, December 20th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$14.86 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,149.50.

On Monday, December 9th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$13.87 per share, with a total value of C$34,662.50.

On Monday, December 2nd, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.02 per share, with a total value of C$30,050.00.

On Thursday, November 28th, Mike Rose bought 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.43 per share, with a total value of C$31,069.00.

On Tuesday, November 26th, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$12.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,250.00.

On Friday, November 22nd, Mike Rose purchased 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$12.99 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,475.00.

On Monday, November 18th, Mike Rose acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$12.92 per share, with a total value of C$32,311.00.

Tourmaline Oil stock opened at C$14.61 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil Corp has a 12-month low of C$10.45 and a 12-month high of C$22.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$14.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.89, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported C$0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$462.28 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil Corp will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Tourmaline Oil’s payout ratio is 26.68%.

A number of research firms have commented on TOU. TD Securities upgraded shares of Tourmaline Oil from a “buy” rating to an “action list buy” rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Tuesday. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$23.50 to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$16.00 price target on Tourmaline Oil and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.13.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

