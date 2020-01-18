Total SA (NYSE:TOT) Position Cut by Wedbush Securities Inc.

Wedbush Securities Inc. trimmed its holdings in Total SA (NYSE:TOT) by 10.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,898 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,827 shares during the quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc.’s holdings in Total were worth $879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Total by 179.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 545 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in Total in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in Total in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. 5.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Total alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TOT. ValuEngine raised Total from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Total in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $90.00 price target on Total and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.29.

Shares of NYSE TOT opened at $54.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $144.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.72. Total SA has a 1 year low of $47.70 and a 1 year high of $58.82.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.14. Total had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.59 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Total SA will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.606 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.49%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.92%.

Total Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Total SA (NYSE:TOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.