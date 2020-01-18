Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Toro Co (NYSE:TTC) to report earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Toro’s earnings. Toro posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Toro will report full-year earnings of $3.36 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $3.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.65 to $3.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Toro.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 18th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Toro had a return on equity of 40.31% and a net margin of 8.73%. The company had revenue of $734.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $745.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TTC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Toro from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

Toro stock traded down $0.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.08. The company had a trading volume of 379,149 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,437. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.77. Toro has a 52 week low of $58.12 and a 52 week high of $84.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 24th. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Toro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,575,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,505,000 after acquiring an additional 86,036 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Toro by 1.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,905,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,687,000 after acquiring an additional 146,677 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Toro by 0.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,369,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,805,000 after acquiring an additional 32,412 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its holdings in Toro by 11.8% during the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,965,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,989,000 after acquiring an additional 524,021 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Toro by 3.8% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,599,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after acquiring an additional 94,387 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toro

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, and markets professional and residential equipment worldwide. The company's Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, rental and specialty construction equipment, and other maintenance equipment; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

