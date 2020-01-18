Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Shares Up 13.7%

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP)’s stock price shot up 13.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.59 and last traded at $1.58, 611,916 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 72% from the average session volume of 2,175,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.39.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Tonix Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.01 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.94.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($5.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.35) by ($1.34). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp will post -15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp (NASDAQ:TNXP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.55% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:TNXP)

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing pharmaceutical products to treat serious neuropsychiatric conditions and biological products to improve biodefense. Its lead product candidate is Tonmyar (TNX-102 SL), a proprietary low-dose cyclobenzaprine and sublingual tablet as a bedtime administration, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of posttraumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and Fibromyalgia; and Phase II development for the treatment of agitation in Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.