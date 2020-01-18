Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 290 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 64.5% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the period.

SDY stock opened at $108.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $107.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.28. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $92.85 and a 12-month high of $108.55.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.792 dividend. This is a boost from SPDR S&P Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 20th. This represents a $3.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.92%.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

