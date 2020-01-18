Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 28,410 Shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. reduced its position in shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) by 82.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 28,410 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $929,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Ballast Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 2,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $356,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 7,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,196,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Vicus Capital increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 3,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB stock opened at $153.69 on Friday. Chubb Ltd has a one year low of $128.58 and a one year high of $162.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.59 and its 200 day moving average is $153.83. The company has a market capitalization of $68.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.06. Chubb had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 8.60%. The company had revenue of $8.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.41 EPS. Chubb’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Chubb Ltd will post 10.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 19th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.78%.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $149.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Chubb from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.55.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.12, for a total transaction of $226,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 14,060 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.28, for a total transaction of $2,126,996.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 185,375 shares in the company, valued at $28,043,530. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,658 shares of company stock worth $29,210,599 over the last three months. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, marine, general casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, and risk management; professional lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

