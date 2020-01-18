Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Reduces Holdings in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in Blue Bird Corp (NASDAQ:BLBD) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 56,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,687 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Blue Bird were worth $1,305,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the second quarter worth approximately $2,201,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 3.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,082,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,310,000 after buying an additional 34,807 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 9.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,364,000 after buying an additional 23,399 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Blue Bird by 33.7% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after buying an additional 20,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Bird in the third quarter valued at $301,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BLBD shares. BidaskClub lowered Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Blue Bird from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on Blue Bird in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Blue Bird from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Blue Bird currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $22.03 on Friday. Blue Bird Corp has a twelve month low of $16.37 and a twelve month high of $23.99. The firm has a market cap of $583.27 million, a PE ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.89 and a 200-day moving average of $19.87.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $343.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.50 million. Blue Bird had a net margin of 2.38% and a negative return on equity of 56.27%. On average, analysts predict that Blue Bird Corp will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blue Bird

Blue Bird Corporation designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses and related parts in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. The company offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative fuel applications through its propane-powered, gasoline-powered, compressed natural gas-powered, and electric powered school buses.

