Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $977,000 Position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lessened its position in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 81.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 94,963 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 111.4% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 721 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 800 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 58.8% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Boston Scientific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Stephens set a $48.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.62.

NYSE BSX opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $61.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.78. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.35 and a 12-month high of $46.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $44.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.42.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total value of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Williamson Scott bought 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.12 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 195,751 shares of company stock valued at $8,680,501 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.