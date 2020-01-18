Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,774 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 841 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 16,194.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,112,044 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $659,986,000 after buying an additional 12,037,713 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in CVS Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $750,088,000 after buying an additional 1,560,142 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in CVS Health by 10.9% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,905,440 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $757,707,000 after buying an additional 1,372,275 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in CVS Health by 54.8% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 3,737,874 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $203,137,000 after buying an additional 1,323,366 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its position in CVS Health by 14.1% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 8,261,294 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $521,040,000 after buying an additional 1,020,904 shares during the period. 76.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CVS stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a 12 month low of $51.72 and a 12 month high of $77.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $64.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their target price on shares of CVS Health to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.43.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 57,563 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.63, for a total transaction of $4,180,800.69. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 102,608 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,452,419.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock worth $31,726,338 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

